Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,193,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Baker Hughes worth $28,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In other news, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $196,544.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,797.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,243,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,138,781. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKR opened at $35.23 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.76 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

BKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.32.

Baker Hughes Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.