Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,257 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $29,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on JLL. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.33.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $172.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $171.24 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.