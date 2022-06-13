Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $1,787,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,610.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $81.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.25 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSIC. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

