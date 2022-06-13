SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,688 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $439.05 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.27 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.04.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

