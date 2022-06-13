6,173 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 51.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 20,188 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Cardinal Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 139,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,868,000 after acquiring an additional 53,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health stock opened at $53.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.40. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAH. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

About Cardinal Health (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.