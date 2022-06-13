Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $45.18 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $92.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average is $66.76.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 16.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGNX. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cognex from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $165,968. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

