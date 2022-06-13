Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $387,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $139,544,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 2,069,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,015,000 after purchasing an additional 175,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $62.22 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.