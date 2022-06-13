SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,720 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $284.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 91.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.03. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.86 and a twelve month high of $389.71.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.56.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total transaction of $3,015,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,277,888.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,460 shares of company stock worth $12,561,511. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

