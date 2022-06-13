1,573 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $192,495,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,848,000 after purchasing an additional 265,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 432,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter.

SITE stock opened at $124.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.66 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.34 and its 200 day moving average is $176.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SITE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.14.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $2,599,310.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,925,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

