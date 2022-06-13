Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $330,000 Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,990,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,191,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1,349.8% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 580,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,044,000 after buying an additional 540,908 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,349,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,690,000 after buying an additional 209,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $81.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.95 and a 200-day moving average of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.25 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $1,787,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,610.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

