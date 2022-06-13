Seven Eight Capital LP Has $399,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 245,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 382.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 73,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 58,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $84.14 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.88 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.04 and its 200-day moving average is $89.85.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

