Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Bought by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,070 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,625,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,413,000 after acquiring an additional 283,315 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,314 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,706,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,352,000 after acquiring an additional 693,447 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 22.0% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 2,305,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,443,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,097,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the period.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($72.04) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $52.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.72. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.21%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.