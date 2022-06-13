Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 21,146 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,146 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2,692.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,307,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,904,000 after acquiring an additional 119,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $46.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.08. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

