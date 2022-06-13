Vanilla Network (VNLA) Trading Down 28.1% Over Last Week

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $492,904.36 and $1,114.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00003662 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00393566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00041750 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.93 or 0.00509511 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

