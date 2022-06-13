The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of GLU opened at $16.76 on Monday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $22.57.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLU. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 106.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.