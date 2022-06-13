GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

GGN opened at $4.05 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $4.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

