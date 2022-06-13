GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.
GGN opened at $4.05 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $4.31.
About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (Get Rating)
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
