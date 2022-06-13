Celo 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $77.28 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00003858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $407.50 million and approximately $77.28 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celo has traded 32% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00393566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00041750 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.93 or 0.00509511 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,012,828 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

