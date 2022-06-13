Lightning Achieves Market Cap of $671,859.41 (LIGHT)

Lightning (LIGHT) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Lightning has a market cap of $671,859.41 and approximately $5,007.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lightning has traded down 44% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,736.72 or 1.00006573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00103796 BTC.

About Lightning

Lightning (LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Buying and Selling Lightning

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LIGHTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.