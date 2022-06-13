NevaCoin Price Down 53.2% Over Last 7 Days (NEVA)

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 46.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, NevaCoin has traded down 53.2% against the dollar. NevaCoin has a total market capitalization of $28,364.40 and approximately $2.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NevaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin Profile

NevaCoin (NEVA) uses the hashing algorithm. NevaCoin’s total supply is 5,431,630 coins. NevaCoin’s official website is nevacoin.net . NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NevaCoin is the first cryptocurrency to be created as a gift, it is a PoW/PoS Hybrid coin with a long Proof of Work period that will last pproximately 15 years. NEVA uses the Blake2s algorithm and provides an easy one-click miner incorporated in the wallet . “

Buying and Selling NevaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NevaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NevaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

