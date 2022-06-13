Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.75.

ABG opened at $183.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.20. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.43 and a 1-year high of $230.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 35.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.