Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 257 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Brunswick by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 40,717 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 882,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,764,000 after purchasing an additional 67,477 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Brunswick by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP raised its position in Brunswick by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 730,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,614,000 after purchasing an additional 39,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BC shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

NYSE:BC opened at $68.23 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $66.40 and a one year high of $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

Brunswick Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

