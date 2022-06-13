Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at $85,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total transaction of $576,676.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,800.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total value of $199,937.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,788 shares in the company, valued at $732,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,809 shares of company stock worth $6,973,385. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $246.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.19 and its 200-day moving average is $239.23. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $277.00.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.31%.

VMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

About Valmont Industries (Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

