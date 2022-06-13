Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 165,604 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 47.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,609,000 after acquiring an additional 422,514 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1,153.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 61.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 303.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 29,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $87.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $113.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.65.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

CF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.97.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

