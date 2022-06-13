Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Sealed Air by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 43,992 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 136.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 424.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 35,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 690,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after buying an additional 92,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.73.

SEE opened at $59.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.54. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Sealed Air Profile (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.