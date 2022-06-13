Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 389 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NXRT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

In other news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

NXRT stock opened at $65.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.35. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.70%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.