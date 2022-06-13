H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 784.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 971,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,004,000 after buying an additional 861,526 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 2,071.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,659,000 after purchasing an additional 789,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 155,259 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,438,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $32.85 on Monday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.49.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $272.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

In other news, CEO Bradley W. Barber bought 20,042 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.19 per share, with a total value of $685,235.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,463.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 12,500 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $544,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 30,042 shares of company stock worth $1,028,736 and have sold 23,500 shares worth $935,795. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HEES. StockNews.com began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

