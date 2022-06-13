Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Decreased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $112.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $110.29 and a 12-month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.23.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

