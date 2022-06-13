BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,791 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,588 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,297,000.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $92.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.46. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $92.40 and a twelve month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

