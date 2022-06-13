Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 542 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 5.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 10.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,094,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,062,000 after buying an additional 122,256 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 31.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 437,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 103,708 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $47.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average of $51.22.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 37.40%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

