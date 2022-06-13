BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Increases Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LUMN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 191,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,263,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 95,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $11.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $15.26.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Separately, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

