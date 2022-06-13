Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Stock Position Decreased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 89,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 104,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLY stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

