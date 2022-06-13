Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 87,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMSI opened at $57.93 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.80.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $275.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $394,925.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMSI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

