Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 2,317 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.74.

NYSE GPN opened at $117.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.30. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $114.80 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

