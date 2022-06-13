BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,447.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,889,000 after purchasing an additional 699,057 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,710,000 after purchasing an additional 165,667 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,822,000 after purchasing an additional 162,740 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 334.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 192,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,839,000 after purchasing an additional 148,081 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,001,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,820,000 after purchasing an additional 136,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $390.69 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $388.76 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $446.81 and its 200-day moving average is $453.85.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.42.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

