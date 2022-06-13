Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of Teradyne worth $17,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TER. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $96.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.82 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.63.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

