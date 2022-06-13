BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Roche by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Roche during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY bought a new position in Roche during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Roche during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Roche during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RHHBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 415 to CHF 450 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 395 to CHF 370 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

RHHBY opened at $39.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Roche Holding AG has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $53.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.7922 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

