BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.70.

ALGN opened at $257.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.64 and a twelve month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

