BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Invests $223,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 59,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,813,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics stock opened at $224.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $182.66 and a one year high of $254.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.37.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

