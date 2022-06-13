Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $18,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $13,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

NET stock opened at $47.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.78 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.48.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.36.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $211,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $2,863,309.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,401 shares of company stock valued at $46,608,795 in the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

