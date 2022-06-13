Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,740 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $18,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,584,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,813,000 after acquiring an additional 275,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,302,000 after acquiring an additional 360,707 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,490,000 after acquiring an additional 501,073 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,483,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,742,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,957,000 after purchasing an additional 206,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $98.14 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.63.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

