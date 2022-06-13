Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Holdings Lowered by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,915 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Otis Worldwide worth $20,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,030 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2,317.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,340 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,210,000 after acquiring an additional 890,179 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $52,779,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $31,931,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

OTIS opened at $73.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $71.07 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.