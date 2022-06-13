Synovus Financial Corp Invests $809,000 in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tenable by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,744,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,195,000 after acquiring an additional 111,941 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Tenable by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,192,000 after purchasing an additional 925,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,937,000 after buying an additional 203,388 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its position in Tenable by 63.4% in the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,679,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,499,000 after buying an additional 651,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Tenable by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,338,000 after buying an additional 1,110,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

TENB stock opened at $46.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.76 and a beta of 1.53. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.57 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $1,386,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,665 shares of company stock valued at $14,611,468 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TENB. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.62.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

