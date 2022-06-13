Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 532.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $9.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.52%. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

