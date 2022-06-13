Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $18.20 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,058 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $18,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 5,012.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,438 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy stock opened at $74.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.