Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Position Lowered by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,731 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $17,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $646,253,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $553,637,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,651 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 719.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,031,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,470,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,081,000 after buying an additional 1,477,871 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $156.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.48.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

