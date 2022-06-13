Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWST. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $68.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.92. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 85.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $133,228.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $907,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,647,606.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,274 over the last three months. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

