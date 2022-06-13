Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,033 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Kohl’s worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 186,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taika Capital LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $4,037,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.21.

NYSE KSS opened at $45.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.53. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.84.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

