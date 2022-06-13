Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $17,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 25,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $940,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $224.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $222.54 and a 52-week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.72.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

