Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 4,016 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of ResMed worth $20,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $208.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.48 and its 200 day moving average is $235.45.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,678,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total value of $1,904,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,615 shares of company stock worth $8,831,103 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.63.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

