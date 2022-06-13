Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,039,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,185 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.15% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $18,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935,955 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 272.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,644,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,840,000 after buying an additional 3,396,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,914,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,446,000 after buying an additional 3,325,853 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,355,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after buying an additional 2,104,304 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,598,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,690,000 after buying an additional 1,733,530 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.46.

HST stock opened at $18.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.15. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

